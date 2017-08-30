Sony hat die Neuerscheinungen der aktuellen Woche für PlayStation 3 und PlayStation 4 bekannt gegeben. Unter den Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW35 2017 finden sich einige absolute Highlights.

Auf der PlayStation 4 dürft ihr euch am morgigen 31. August über die 2. Staffel zum Episoden-Adventure Life is Strange freuen. Bereits heute könnt ihr Hand an Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 legen. Zum Fußballspiel von Konami steht ab heute eine Demo zum Download bereit.

Neuheiten im PlayStation Store KW35 2017

PlayStation 4

– Absolver

– Yakuza Kiwami

– Resident Evil Revelations

– Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

– Sparc

– Demo Knack 2

– Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

– Dead Alliance

– Dead Alliance: Mulitplayer Edition

– Surf World Series

– Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder

– Fishing Planet

– Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan

– Obduction

– Still Time

– The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

– Windjammers

– Demo Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

– Art of Fighting Anthology

– Red Faction II

– Everybody’s Golf

Ab 30. August

– Demo Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

– X-Morph: Defense

– Perfect Angle

– THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV – SPECIAL ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Ab 31. August



– Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Episode 1)

– Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season

– Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition

– Gundam Versus Open Beta

– Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Edition

– Last Day of June

– Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder

– Redout: Lightspeed Edition

– ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3

– ACA NEOGEO MAGICIAN LORD

– Sneaky Bears (PS VR)

Ab 01. September

– Rabi-Ribi (PS4)

– WARRIORS ALL-STARS with Bonus

– ACA NEOGEO PUZZLED

– Marvel Heroes Omega – Spider-Man Omega Prestige Pack

