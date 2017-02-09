Neues Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Activision hat gestern ein neues Update zum Shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered veröffentlicht. Dieses führt ganze 170 neue Gegenstände in das Spiel ein und wartet zudem mit einigen Verbesserungen auf.
Auch drei neue Waffen sind mit von der Partie.
Das Update ist auf der PlayStation 4 1,85 GB groß, auf der Xbox One müssen ganze 8,8 GB Daten heruntergeladen werden.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Die Patchnotes
New Weapon Kit Collection Bounties
Huntsman – This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape
Lawman – Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You’ll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stock
Battle-Scarred – If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all
Czar – The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever
New Melee Weapon Sets
Gladiator – Stride into battle with the might of a gladiator when you equip this contemporary recreation of the historical Gladius sword, used as the weapon of choice by Roman foot soldiers
Hatchetman – Strap on some deadly curves when you add the Military Axe to your loadout. This updated take on the classic hatchet looks fearsome in the field and is ready to do your dirty work
Customization
Weapon Camo Sets – Four new weapon camo sets each bring new camos to the field, with 39 new weapon camos total
Calling Card Sets – Customize your calling card with 31 new options for you to wear with pride
Emblem Sets – With 39 new emblems to pair with your calling card, variety is now your middle name
Reticle Sets – Set your sights with new looks with 39 different new reticles to choose from
New Ranged Weapon Collection Bounties
Kamchatka-12 – This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine
XM-LAR – This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilizes 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box
.44 Magnum – This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylized military grip and signature long barrel
Depot Updates
Expanded Artic Wolf Content
Miscellaneous
Spawn improvements
Collateral Damage fix
C4 will now stick to Helicopters
Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige
Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack
Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match
Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard
Virtual Lobby optimization
Bug Fixes
Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel
Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming
Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons
Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear
Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly
Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly
Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning
Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike
Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle
Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection
Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4
Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby
Fixed the “Extreme Speed” Challenge to track through death and rounds