News

Neues Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-Remastered
Profilbild von Philipp Briel
Philipp Briel

Beherzter Mensch, Videospiel-Enthusiast, Online-Journalist, Nerd, Serienjunkie, Ex-Übergewichtiger, Versicherungskaufmann. Ich bin eine offene und teamorientierte Person. Gerade wenn mich die Dinge interessieren, leiste ich gerne überdurchschnittlichen Einsatz und versuche zu helfen, wo ich nur kann.

Vorheriger ArtikelAnalyse zum Boost-Modus der PS4 Pro
Nächster ArtikelConan Exiles - Survival-Spiel erscheint auch für PlayStation 4