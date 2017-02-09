Neues Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Activision hat gestern ein neues Update zum Shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered veröffentlicht. Dieses führt ganze 170 neue Gegenstände in das Spiel ein und wartet zudem mit einigen Verbesserungen auf.

Auch drei neue Waffen sind mit von der Partie.

Das Update ist auf der PlayStation 4 1,85 GB groß, auf der Xbox One müssen ganze 8,8 GB Daten heruntergeladen werden.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – Die Patchnotes

New Weapon Kit Collection Bounties

Huntsman – This Sniper Class Weapon Kit gives your sniper rifles the field-ready look of a working class weapon. For example, your sniper rifle can look camouflaged like a ghillie suit or covered in duct tape

Lawman – Bring a bit of the Old West to Modern Warfare with this Shotgun Class Weapon Kit. You’ll feel like a gunslinger when your shotguns have the look and feel of high-class weapons from Western Americana, complete with filigreed details and wood stock

Battle-Scarred – If you like to get up close and personal, then the SMG is probably one of your workhorse weapons. The Battle-Scarred Weapon Kit will make your weapons look like they have been through many a firefight, scars and all

Czar – The Czar Weapon Kit provides the look of pure gold to your LMGs, putting the bling in your loadout and onto the field of battle. These golden guns are over the top, flashy, and deadly as ever

New Melee Weapon Sets

Gladiator – Stride into battle with the might of a gladiator when you equip this contemporary recreation of the historical Gladius sword, used as the weapon of choice by Roman foot soldiers

Hatchetman – Strap on some deadly curves when you add the Military Axe to your loadout. This updated take on the classic hatchet looks fearsome in the field and is ready to do your dirty work

Customization

Weapon Camo Sets – Four new weapon camo sets each bring new camos to the field, with 39 new weapon camos total

Calling Card Sets – Customize your calling card with 31 new options for you to wear with pride

Emblem Sets – With 39 new emblems to pair with your calling card, variety is now your middle name

Reticle Sets – Set your sights with new looks with 39 different new reticles to choose from

New Ranged Weapon Collection Bounties

Kamchatka-12 – This is a fully-automatic, 12-gauge shotgun of Russian origin, and features an 8-round detachable box magazine

XM-LAR – This fully automatic assault rifle comes from the European theater, and utilizes 7.62x51mm NATO cartridges in a 30-round detachable box

.44 Magnum – This is the classic .44 Magnum six-round revolver, featuring a stylized military grip and signature long barrel

Depot Updates

Expanded Artic Wolf Content

Miscellaneous

Spawn improvements

Collateral Damage fix

C4 will now stick to Helicopters

Environmental and Melee Kill Stats will no longer reset on Prestige

Melee Weapon crosshairs will change color when over an enemy that is in range of a melee attack

Still give match bonus if the other player quits Cage Match

Show Rank on Gun Game Scoreboard

Virtual Lobby optimization

Bug Fixes

Fixed collision in Ambush tunnel

Fixed issues with Kill Cam/Streaming

Fixed Streaming issues relating to invisible weapons

Fixed issues with Melee Weapons on ladders causing weapons to disappear

Fixed issues with Exclusion Zone Weapon Camo appearing incorrectly

Fixed issues with Clan Tag resetting unexpectedly

Fixed issues where killstreak activation could stop functioning

Fixed missing visuals of one Hardpoint neutral zone in Strike

Fixed sometimes seeing the blur too early when going to ADS with a Sniper Rifle

Fixed ADS sometimes not stopping weapon inspection

Fixed issues with ADS Toggle control schemes not being able to throw C4

Fixed various issues with Character visuals in the Virtual Lobby

Fixed the “Extreme Speed” Challenge to track through death and rounds

