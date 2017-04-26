Neuer Titanfall 2 DLC ist da – Hier die Liste aller Änderungen

Der kostenlose DLC „Störimpuls im Grenzland“ für den Shooter Titanfall 2 (unser Testbericht) steht nun auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One zum Download bereit.
Die Gratis-Erweiterung bietet eine ganze Menge Neuerungen für den Mech-Shooter:
– Neue Karte „Glitch“ : Eine Karte mittlerer Größe für Modi mit Einsatzziel, die von Captain Lastimosas Heimatplanet Harmony inspiriert wurde. Vertikale Höhenunterschiede und lange, gewundene Pfade dominieren das Landschaftsbild – ideal, um mit Wandlaufkombinationen elegant über die Karte zu gleiten.
– Live Fire-Karte „Deck“ : Enge Innenräume, offene Höfe und wachsame Drohnen, die über euch kreisen. Und vielleicht gibt’s auch einen M.R.V.N. oder zwei im Hintergrund …
– M.R.V.N. Gruppierung
– Todgeweiht-Spielmodus: Dieser Modus wird zum Start von Störimpuls im Grenzlandals Vorgestellter Modus eingeführt.
– Update des Hauptmenüs: Respawn hat das Ganze mit einem neuen Look etwas aufgepeppt, und es gibt Symbole für News und andere Sachen, auf die man mal einen Blick werfen sollte.
– Erhöhung des Generationenlimits für Piloten: Die neue Obergrenze beträgt jetzt 100.
– Neue Gen-Symbole für die Rufzeichen. Für jeweils 10 erreichte Gens erhalten die Spieler eine neue.
– Wahlmöglichkeit zwischen Prime- und normalen Exekutionen bei Titans
– Neue Exekution: Komm zum Punkt [Impulsklinge]
– „Live Fire“-Modus wurde den Privatspiel-Optionen hinzugefügt
Zudem ergänzt der vollständige Changelog noch die folgenden Änderungen:
NEW FEATURES
- Main Menu Update: We dressed things up a bit with new background videos, updates, and tiles with rad stuff we think you should check out
- Increase Pilot Gen to 100
- Added Live Fire mode to Private Match options
- You can now choose between regular, Prime, or random for executions for Titans if you own the Prime Titan
MATCHMAKING AND NETWORK IMPROVEMENTS
- Game will now emit a sound when it is going to connect you to a match. Our PC brethren will want to make sure to set Settings > Audio > Sound In Background to On to hear game sounds when the game is not focused. This is for all audio, including the matchmade sound
- Fixes to address parties occasionally getting split up
- Players that join late to a party making it too large for the current playlist will now cancel matchmaking
- Fixed issue where you could not invite friends after starting a private match
GAME IMPROVEMENTS
- The game will now remember Multiplayer as last played in Main Menu – no more accidentally selecting Single Player!
- Removed sun flare for maps Colony, Exoplanet, Forwardbase Kodai
- Gates, the 6/4 Faction Leader, now uses the campaign model
TITAN BALANCE
General
- Titan Melee – Reduced area of effect for all Titans except Ronin
Ronin
- Fixed a bug with Sword Block not always blocking the intended amount of incoming damage
Ion
- Small reduction in Laser Shot’s cone angle
PILOT BALANCE
Arc Grenades
- Arc Grenades now have only 1 charge
- Arc Grenades recharge faster
Holopilot
- Holopilots can now walk through the Amped Wall
- Holopilots can now crouch walk
Mastiff
- Made crosshair smaller so if you have a bead on an enemy you’ll more likely to deal high damage
- Projectile width will increase quicker to improve consistency of damage in close quarters
EVA
- Now need to be closer to deal max damage
- Slightly Increased spread to compensate
Devotion
- Reduced the near and very far damage of the Amped Devotion
Charge Rifle
- Small increase to its base damage
Archer
- Reduced missile tracking speed. It will still continue to track targets, but not to the extreme amount it has been since the last patch
Crosshairs
- Crosshair dots no longer turn off when firing all assault rifles and SMGs
- Fixed issue with the R101 where the reticle would disappear while cloaked
GAME MODE ADJUSTMENTS
CTF
- Added a 1st Half/2nd Half indicators to HUD for CTF
- Fixed issue in CTF where the flag was unreturnable after being dropped by an enemy
- Fixed a bug in CTF where the flag could be returned by dead players
- Dropped flags will now drop more reliably in areas with low ceiling clearance
LTS
- Hooked up the missing LTS VO line letting you know you’re the Last Titan Standing
- Fixed an issue where players would see a black screen while waiting for players to connect. It now says “jumping to location” like other modes
- Updated the player status HUD elements
MISC BUG FIXES
- Fixed issue with tracking rockets missing the dropship
- Fix for Scorch Nitro nose art:
- Scorch and Scorch Prime now have different nose art for the “Firebrand”
- Scorch Prime will keep the same “Demons” nose art
- Scorch now uses a slightly modified pre-order version of “Firebrand” that will also contain the “Demon” art
- Fixed issue where the Blacksite Scorch Warpaint would not appear in first person
- Fixed issue where Legion would spin and face opposite direction when performing his execution as an Auto Titan
- Fixed a bug where ejecting during Legion’s Power Shot could leave you unable to melee
- Fixes to 3rd person animation for some Titans
- Fixed bug where a Pilot could not execute an enemy if their movement speed was reduced
- Fixed a bug where a Pilot rodeoing a Titan wouldn’t see it’s health bar as Doomed