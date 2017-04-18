Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – Episode 1 verfügbar

Telltale Games gibt bekannt, dass die erste Episode von Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series ab sofort zum Download bereit steht. Diese kostet einzeln 6,49 Euro oder kann im digitalen Season Pass für 23,99 Euro bezogen werden, welche alle noch kommenden Episoden beinhalten wird.

Außerdem steht eine kostenlose Testversion zur 4,36 GB großen 1. Episode zum Download bereit, um einen kurzen Einblick in das Spiel zu ermöglichen. Am 05. Mai 2017 wird die Season-Pass-Version auf Disc im Handel erscheinen.

Im Spiel schlüpft man in die Haut von Star-Lord und reist durch die Galaxie. Doch natürlich sind auch Rocket, Groot, Gamora und Drax mit von der Partie. Auch ein epischer Soundtrack soll mit an Bord sein.

Folgende Synchronsprecher werden die Charaktere vertonen:

– Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series) als Star-Lord

– Emily O’Brien (The Young and the Restless, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor) als Gamora

– Nolan North (Uncharted Serie, Pretty Little Liars) als Rocket

– Brandon Paul Eells (Watch Dogs) als Drax

– Adam Harrington (The Wolf Among Us, League of Legends) als Groot

Hier geht es zur Episode 1 im PlayStation Store

Hier geht es zur Episode 1 im Xbox Store