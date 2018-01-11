Japan: Nintendo dominiert die Verkäufe in der ersten Januar-Woche

Die Famitsu hat die japanischen Verkaufszahlen der ersten Woche des frischen Jahres 2018 veröffentlicht. Wie nicht anders zu erwarten, werden die Soft- und Hardwareverkäufe von Nintendo Switch und 3DS dominiert:

Platz/Platz Vorwoche [SYSTEM] Titel {Release} – Verkaufte Einheiten Woche / Verkaufte Einheiten Gesamt

01./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 {2017.07.21} – 130.901 / 1.882.997 <80-100%> (+63%)

02./03. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 126.467 / 1.450.747 <80-100%> (+60%)

03./01. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 98.731 / 1.202.475 <80-100%> (+11%)

04./04. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon {2017.11.17} (¥4.980) – 76.528 / 2.080.135 <80-100%> (+30%)

05./05. [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 {2017.12.28} (¥4.980) – 64.885 / 111.073 <80-100%> (+40%)

06./06. [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (¥4.800) – 49.252 / 445.716 <80-100%> (+52%)

07./07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 38.416 / 726.460 <80-100%> (+37%)

08./10. [NSW] Arms {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 22.516 / 307.579 <80-100%> (+70%)

09./08. [NSW] 1-2-Switch {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 20.183 / 316.471 <80-100%> (+10%)

10./09. [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 {2017.12.07} (¥7.800) – 18.298 / 207.202 <80-100%> (+25%)

11./14. [3DS] Kirby Battle Royale {2017.11.30} (¥4.980) – 17.112 / 138.406 <80-100%> (+84%)

12./12. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX {2017.09.22} (¥5.980) – 15.380 / 191.761 <80-100%> (+41%)

13./16. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo {2016.11.23} (¥2.700) – 12.296 / 331.907 <80-100%> (+55%)

14./15. [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2017.11.03} (¥7.900) – 10.872 / 351.979 <80-100%> (+31%)

15./20. [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star {2017.11.02} (¥4.980) – 10.526 / 119.559 <60-80%> (+77%)

16./19. [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut it Out, Together! {2017.11.10} (¥3.280) – 9.706 / 43.496 <80-100%> (+49%)

17./22. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso {2017.12.07} (¥5.800) – 9.410 / 43.330 <60-80%> (+82%)

18./13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 {2017.12.01} (¥7.980) – 9.238 / 158.628 <80-100%> (-6%)

19./18. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) – 9.064 / 99.903 <80-100%> (+35%)

20./00. [NSW] Super Bomberman R {2017.03.03} (¥4.980) – 8.856 / 129.036 <80-100%>

Hardware:

NSW | 159.636 |

PS4 | 103.607 |

3DS | 64.986 |

PSV | 13.119 |

XB1 | 273 |

WIU | 140 |

Quelle