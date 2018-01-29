News

Famitsu Most Wanted Charts vom 28. Januar 2018

Final Fantasy VII - Remake
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und frischgebackener Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelDie DreamHack Leipzig 2018 geht mit neuem Besucherrekord zu Ende
Nächster ArtikelMonster Hunter World auf Xbox One mit massiven Problemen