Die Famitsu Most Wanted Charts 04. Februar 2018 sind da. Wie jede Woche rief das japanische Magazin dazu auf, die 30 am sehnlichsten erwarteten Titel zu nennen. Am meisten freuen sich die Japaner auf das Final Fantasy VII Remake und auf das neue „Fist of the North Star„-Spiel Hokuto ga Gotoku. Doch auch Dragon Quest XI und Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition sind erstmals mit dabei. Alle Stimmen zwischen dem 18. Januar und dem 24. Januar wurden gezählt.

1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 649 votes

2. [PS4] Hokuto ga Gotoku – 496 votes

3. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III – 443 votes

4. [PS4] Dynasty Warriors 9 – 339 votes

5. [PS4] Super Robot Wars X – 284 votes

6. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI – 198 votes

7. [3DS] Persona Q2 – 190 votes

8. [PS4] Death end re;Quest – 189 votes

9. [PS4] Valkyria Chronicles 4 – 187 votes

10. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 180 votes

11. [PS4] Secret of Mana – 172 votes

12. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno – 162 votes

13. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 148 votes

14. [PSV] Super Robot Wars X – 147 votes

15. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies – 145 votes

16. [PS4] Code Vein – 137 votes

17. [PS4] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 134 votes

18. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body – 131 votes

19. [PS4] Zanki Zero – 130 votes

20. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – The End of Saga – 128 votes

21. [NSW] Project Octopath Traveler – 122 votes

22. [PS4] Ace Combat 7 – 115 votes

23. [PSV] Metal Max Xeno – 114 votes

24. [PS4] Ni no Kuni II – 106 votes

25. [NSW] Fire Emblem – 105 votes

26. [PS4] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match – 103 votes

27. [NSW] Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 102 votes

28. [PSV] Secret of Mana – 99 votes

29. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – 97 votes

30. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition – 94 votes

