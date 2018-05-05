Euer Handeln beeinflusst Missionsverlauf von Red Dead Redemption 2

In einem Interview mit den Kollegen von IGN, offenbarte Entwickler Rockstar ein paar neue Einblicke zu den Missionen von Red Dead Redemption 2. Ursprünglich wollte man aufwendige Begleitmissionen einbauen, welche man aber aufgrund von unzureichender Qualität (an den Entwicklern gemessen) wieder verworfen hat. Stattdessen spricht Rob Nelson davon, dass eure Entscheidungen sinnvoll das Spielerlebnis verändern sollen.

Um seine Aussage zu erklären, nahm er Bezug auf eine Bankraub-Mission, wo er folgendes sagte:

That robbery you’ll be doing that with them. But there’s choice within it. If you were to do it quietly, you would have a different outcome when you come out of the bank. And the law may or may not be there or they may show up later. So trying to add as much choice everywhere you look. Everywhere you go, there’s options for you.

We played around with those ideas of procedural companion missions. We did have that in there and we found that we could not get the level of connectedness and sophistication that we wanted for those sort of experiences.