News

Die Patchnotes des Rocket League-Updates 1.40

Rocket League
Lars Schulze

Neben der Affinität für Anime und Marvel, verbringt er seine Zeit auch ganz gerne damit seinen Boliden durch die Arenen von Rocket League zu steuern. Außerdem ist er glücklicher Vater und liebender Ehemann.

Vorheriger ArtikelBlossom Tales The Sleeping King erscheint am 21. Dezember
Nächster ArtikelErstes Update zu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 angekündigt