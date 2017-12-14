Die Patchnotes des Rocket League-Updates 1.40

Psyonix veröffentlichte ein neues Update zu ihrem Mehrspieler-Hit Rocket League. Das Update 1.40 wurde dabei für jede Version aufgespielt und soll einige Änderungen bieten, wie das Reduzieren der Lautstärke der exklusiven Torexplosion des Batmobils. Die genauen Patchnotes, wollen wir euch aber natürlich nicht vorenthalten.
Hier eine Übersicht der Änderungen/Neuerungen:
CHANGES AND UPDATES
General
- [Nintendo Switch] Reduced the default Controller Deadzone to 0.15 from 0.3 to better utilize Joy-Con analog sticks
- Reduced volume of the Batmobile Goal Explosion
Performance
- [Nintendo Switch] Adjusted world detail to improve average resolution in Handheld ModeOptimized the following maps for Nintendo Switch and PC:
- Utopia Stadium (all variants)
- Farmstead
- Maps are optimized on PC when using ‚Performance‘ World Detail setting
- Improved the field texture visuals for the following maps on Nintendo Switch and PC
- Champion’s Field
- Wasteland
- Visual improvements on PC apply when High Quality Shaders are turned off
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed Player Avatars sometimes displaying on the wrong user after someone quit or joined the lobby
- Fixed missing blowoff valve audio for Octane ZSR Engine
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a rare crash that could occur in the post-match Scoreboard in Rumble
- Grass is now visible on the Main Menue when using ‚Performance’World Detail
- [Steam] Fixed an issue with Older Urban Central replays crashing the game
- Quick chat audio no longer sounds when a player joins or leaves a server
- Goal Explosion audio no longer loops after previewing a Goal Explosion in the Crate Preview menu