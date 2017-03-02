News

Die Nintendo Switch-Downloads der Woche (03.03.2017)

Nintendo eShop - Beitragsbild
Christian Ibe

Im Sommer 1989 geboren und seit frühester Kindheit Fan der Konsolen, Handhelds und Spiele von Nintendo. Super Mario, Donkey Kong & Link waren die Helden meiner Jugend und sind es auch heute noch. In meiner Freizeit betreibe ich auf Hobbybasis Kartsport und Reise gern.

Vorheriger ArtikelTestbericht: Horizon: Zero Dawn - Eine Welt zum Verlieben
Keine neueren Artikel
  • AlyBubsen

    Der Expansion Pass zu Zelda wird geholt