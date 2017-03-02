Die Nintendo Switch-Downloads der Woche (03.03.2017)

Nintendo hat heute offiziell bestätigt, dass wir uns ab sofort jeden Donnerstag über Neuheiten und Rabatte im eShop der Nintendo Switch freuen dürfen. Einzige Ausnahme stellt der morgige Freitag dar. Passend zum Launch der neuen Konsole wird Nintendo einige Spielangebote in den digitalen Store bringen. Auf welche Spiele ihr euch diesmal freuen dürft, seht ihr in folgender Übersicht:
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild – 69,99 €
- 1-2 Switch – 49,99 €
- Snipperclips: Zusammen schneidet man am besten ab! – 19,99 €
- Snipperclips: Zusammen schneidet man am besten ab! (Demo) – kostenlos
- Just Dance 2017 – 59,99 €
- Super Bomberman R – 49,99 €
- Fast RMX – 19,99 €
- I Am Setsuna – 39,99 €
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment – 9,99 €
- Shovel Knight – Treasure Trove – 24,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO Metal Slug 3 – 6,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO Waku Waku 7 – 6,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO World Heroes Perfect – 6,99 €
- ACA NEO GEO World Shock Troopers – 6,99 €
- Othello – 4,99 €
- New Frontier Days – 9,99 €
- VOEZ – 20,99 €
- Vroom in the Night Sky – 8,99 €
Nintendo Switch-Add-Ons:
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass – 19,99 €
- Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 1 Tag – 3,99 €
- Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 30 Tage – 4,99 €
- Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 90 Tage – 9,99 €
- Just Dance 2017 – Unlimited 365 Tage – 29,99 €
Quelle: PM Nintendo