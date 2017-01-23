Die Nintendo eShop Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (26.01.2017)

Am 26. Januar 2017 steht ein neues Update des Nintendo eShop bevor, welches uns wieder einige neue Downloads und Rabatte für den Nintendo 3DS und die Wii U beschert. Während letztere nur mit Rabatten in dieser Woche aufwarten kann, dürfen sich 3DS-Besitzer zumindest über einige neue Titel, darunter auch einen SNES-Klassiker, freuen.
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Castlevania Dracula X (New 3DS – SNES VC, Konami) – €7.99
- Butterfly: Inchworm Animation II (Flat Black Films) – €7.99
- Candy, Please! (Nostatic Software) – €2.25
- Mini Golf Resort (Teyon) – €4.99/
- Word Search 10K (Lightwood Games) – €7.99
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- 3D Game Collection (Joindots) – €5.59 bis 09.02.2017
- Atlantic Quest (Joindots) – €5.59 bis 09.02.2017
- Secret Agent Files: Miami (Joindots) – €6.39 bis 09.02.2017
- Fantasy Pirates (EnjoyUp Games) – €1.35 bis 23.02.2017
- RV-7 My Drone (EnjoyUp Games) – €0.89 bis 23.02.2017
- TOYS VS MONSTERS (EnjoyUp Games) – €1.19 bis 23.02.2017
- VAN HELSING SNIPER ZX100 (EnjoyUp Games) – €1.99 bis 23.02.2017
- Kutar Apple (CIRCLE Ent.) – €0.69 bis 09.02.2017
- Kutar Burger Factory (CIRCLE Ent.) – €0.69 bis 09.02.2017
- Kutar End Credits (CIRCLE Ent.) – €0.69 bis 09.02.2017
- Kutar Powder Factory (CIRCLE Ent.) – €0.69 bis 09.02.2017
- Kutar Ski Lift (CIRCLE Ent.) – €0.69 bis 09.02.2017
Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:
- Dragon Skills (Joindots) – €6.39 bis 09.02.2017
- Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – €6.39 bis 09.02.2017
- Sweetest Thing (Joindots) – €5.59 bis 09.02.2017
- Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – dauerhaft für €0.99
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (ZeNfA Productions) – dauerhaft für €1.49
