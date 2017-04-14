Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte vom 13. April 2017

Am gestrigen Nachmittag wurde der Nintendo eShop für 3DS, Nintendo Switch und Wii U einmal mehr mit einem Inhalts-Update bedacht, welches neben digitalen Spieleneuheiten auch Rabatte beinhaltete, die wir wie gewohnt für euch an dieser Stelle zusammen getragen haben.
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- Mr. Shifty (tinyBuildGames) – 14,99 €
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (JackboxGames) – 23,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Puyo Puyo Tetris Demo (Koch Media) – kostenlos
Wii U Downloads:
- Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun (Yappa Pie) – 3,59 €
- The Stonecutter (Brave RockGames) – 1,12 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour DLC-Inhalte (LightwoodGames)
- Small Puzzles 2 – 1,99 €
- Mixed Puzzles2 – 1,99 €
- Large Puzzles 2 – 1,99 €
Wii U – Rabatte:
- Art of Balance (Shin’en Multimedia) – 6,70 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 8,99 €)
- Bridge Constructor Playground (Joindots) – 7,99 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 9,99 €)
- Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 11.05.2017, normaler Preis 7,00 €)
- Double BreakoutII (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 11.05.2017, normaler Preis 7,00 €)
- Mr. PumpkinAdventure (Circle Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 3,99 €)
- Hello Kitty Kruisers (Rising Star Games) – 22,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 29,99 €)
- PONCHO (Rising Star Games) – 4,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 8,99 €)
- SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 1,74 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 3,49 €)
- SDK Spriter (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 4,99 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 9,99 €)
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 1,99 €)
- Word Logic by POWGI (LightwoodGames) – 7,19 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 8,99 €)
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS (CORECELL) [nicht in Deutschland erhältlich] – 2,39 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 7,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Mercenaries Saga 3 Demo (CIRCLE Ent.) – kostenlos
- Team Kirby Clash Deluxe (Nintendo) – kostenlos
- 50 Gem Apples – erstes Mal 0,49 €, sonst 0,69 €
- 100 Gem Apples – erstes Mal 0,89 €, sonst 1,29 €
- 200 Gem Apples – erstes Mal 1,69 €, sonst 2,39 €
- 500 Gem Apples – erstes Mal 3,89 €, sonst 5,49 €
- 1000 Gem Apples – 9,99 €
- 1500 Gem Apples – 14,99 €
- 2150 Gem Apples – 19,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – DLC-Inhalte:
- Pic-a-Pix Colour (Lightwood Games)
- Small Puzzles 2 – 1,99 €
- Mixed Puzzles 2 – 1,99 €
- Large Puzzles 2 – 1,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- AeternoBlade (CORECELL) – 4,49 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 14,99 €)
- Around the World with Hello Kitty and Friends (Rising Star Games) – 22,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Beyblade Evolution (Rising Star Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- BIT.TRIP SAGA (Rising Star Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Girl’s Fashion Shoot (Rising Star Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Hakuoki: Memories of the Shinsengumi (Rising Star Games) [nicht in Deutschland erhältlich] – 11,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 29,99 €)
- Harvest Moon: The Tale of Two Towns (Rising StarGames) – 9,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Hello Kitty & Friends: Rockin‘ World Tour (Rising StarGames) – 22,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 29,99 €)
- Hello Kitty and the Apron of Magic : Rhythm Cooking (Rising StarGames) – 22,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 29,99 €)
- Hometown Story (Rising Star Games) – 7,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 29,99 €)
- Shifting World (Rising Star Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Super Black Bass 3D (Rising Star Games) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 19,99 €)
- Virtue’s Last Reward (Rising Star Games) – 12,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 24,99 €)
- Brilliant Hamsters! (Rising Star Games) – 6,60 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 9,99 €)
- Unholy Heights (Rising Star Games) – 4,00 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 5,99 €)
- Excave II : Wizard of the Underworld (Rising Star Games) – 6,70 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 10,00 €)
- Excave III : Tower of Destiny (Rising Star Games) – 5,30 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 7,99 €)
- Psycho Pigs (Rising Star Games) – 5,30 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 7,99 €)
- SADAME (Rising Star Games) – 7,49 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 14,99 €)
- Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 11.05.2017, normaler Preis 7,00 €)
- 3D Game Collection (Joindots) – 5,24 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 6,99 €)
- Coaster Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 5,98 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 7,25 €)
- Cube Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 6,19 € (bis zum 04.05.2017, normaler Preis 7,50 €)
- Ash (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 3,99 €)
- GLORY OF GENERALS (CIRCLE Ent.) [nicht in Deutschland erhältlich] – 3,49 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 6,99 €)
- Glory of Generals The Pacific (CIRCLE Ent.) [nicht inD eutschland erhältlich] – 3,49 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 6,99 €)
- Karous – The Beast Of Re:Eden -(CIRCLE Ent.) [nicht in Deutschland erhältlich] – 2,99 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 5,99 €)
- Toy Defense (CIRCLE Ent.) [nicht in Deutschland erhältlich] – 1,99 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 3,99 €)
- WAKEDAS (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,49 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 2,99 €)
- Power Disc Slam (Chequered Cow Games) – 2,19 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 5,49 €)
- Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – 6,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 9,99 €)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 € (bis zum 20.04.2017, normaler Preis 9,99 €)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 € (bis zum 27.04.2017, normaler Preis 8,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS – Home-Designs (verfügbar ab 14.04.2017):
- Pokémon: A Sinister Organization-Team Skull (Nintendo) 1,99 €
- Pokémon: Shiny Tapu Koko (Nintendo) – 1,99 €
- SMILING FOR MIFFY BY MERCIS (Mercis/CPLG) – 0,99 €
- BYE BYE MIFFY BY MERCIS (Mercis/CPLG) – 0,99 €
- GARDENING WITH MIFFY BY MERCIS (Mercis/CPLG) – 0,99 €
- MIFFY LOVES VEG BY MERCIS (Mercis/CPLG) 0,99 €
- MIFFY’S FRUIT BY MERCIS (Mercis/CPLG) – 0,99 €
- Little Miss during Easter(Mister Men) – 0,99 €
- MMLM pop artstyle (Mister Men) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty with bunnies (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty hugs (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Jurassic Cubs among the stars (Animundi) 1,49 €
- The show of Ranu (Animundi) – 0,99 €
- Jurassic Cubs ready to go (Animundi) – 0,99 €
- Jurassic Cubs 3pack Number 4 (Animundi) – 2,49 €
Quelle: PM Nintendo