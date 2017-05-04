Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (4. Mai 2017)

Heute gibt es einmal mehr ein Update für den Nintendo eShop, welches uns mit neuen Spielen und temporären Angeboten beglückt. Vor allem auf der Nintendo Switch gibt es ein paar Neuzugänge, die wir für euch an dieser Stelle aufgelistet haben.
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- TumbleSeed (aeiowu) – 13,99€
- ACA NEOGEO BLAZING STAR (HAMSTER) – 6,99€
- Blaster Master Zero Demo (Inti Creates) – Kostenlos
- Blaster Master Zero: EX CHARACTER: GUNVOLT (DLC-Inhalt) – kostenlos bis 18. Mai 2017; danach 1,99€
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas Demo (CIRCLE Ent.) – kostenlos
- Blaster Master Zero: EX CHARACTER: GUNVOLT (Inti Creates, DLC-Inhalt) – kostenlos bis 18. Mai 2017; danach 1,99€
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- Pinball Breakout (nuGAME, New 3DS exklusiv) – 4,90€ bis 01.06.2017
- Kutar Apple (CIRCLE Ent.) – 0,69€ bis 18.05.2017
- Kutar Burger Factory (CIRCLE Ent.) -0,69€ bis 18.05.2017
- Kutar End Credits (CIRCLE Ent.) – 0,69€ bis 18.05.2017
- Kutar Powder Factory (CIRCLE Ent.) – 0,69€ bis 18.05.2017
- Kutar Ski Lift (CIRCLE Ent.) – 0,69€ bis 18.05.2017
- Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails (Big John Games) – 3,89€ bis 25. Mai 2017
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19€ bis 18. Mai 2017
- Word Search 10K (Lightwood Games) – 5,99€ bis 18. Mai 2017
- Pyramids (VERSTRAETEN) – permanent für 1,99€
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- Citadale – The Legends Trilogy (Nitrolic Games) – 8,49€ bzw. 4,66€ wenn ihr bereits das Grundspiel besitzt
- FIFTEEN (RCMADIAX) – 1,49€
- Triple Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,99€
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Voice Pack (Nintendo, DLC-Inhalt) – kostenlos
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Giant Puzzles 2 (Lightwood Games, DLC-Inhalt) – 2,99€
Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:
- Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Entertainment) – 2,00€ bis 25. Mai 2017
- Midnight 2 (Petite Games) – 1,59€ bis 25. Mai 2017
- Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19€ bis 18. Mai 2017
- Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – 1,50€ bis 25. Mai 2017
