Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (27.04.2017)

Einen Tag vor dem Release von Mario Kart 8 Deluxe stehen im eShop für 3DS, Wii U und Nintendo Switch die obligatorischen Inhalts-Updates an, die euch mit einigen neuen Rabatten und digitalen Inhalten versorgen. Auf welche Spiele wir uns in dieser Woche freuen dürfen, seht ihr in folgender Übersicht.
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 59,99 € (verfügbar ab 28.04.2017)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris (Koch Media) – 39,99 €
- KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – 4,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games) – 14,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Glide Beasts Track Pack (DLC – Mojang) – 2,99 €
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Glide Track Pack Season Pass (DLC – Mojang) – 9,99 €
Nintendo Wii U – Rabatte:
- Back to Bed (Bedtime Digital) – 4,99 € (bis zum 24. Mai, sonst 9,99 €)
- Nano Assault Neo (Shin’en Multimedia) – 7,49 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 9,99 €)
- Twin Robots (Ratalaika Games) – 3,74 € (bis zum 4. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Ascent of Kings (nur für New 3DS – Nostatic Software) – 2,25 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
- Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Themen (verfügbar ab 28.04.2017):
- Hello Kitty 3D toy (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty 3D runs (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- Mini Sports Collection (Rainy Frog) – 3,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)
- Ambition of the Slimes (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 5,00 €)
- Castle Conqueror Defender (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)
- Puzzle Labyrinth (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 5,00 €)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € (bis zum 4. Mai, sonst 7,99 €)
Quelle: PM Nintendo