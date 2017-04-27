News

Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (27.04.2017)

Christian Ibe

Im Sommer 1989 geboren und seit frühester Kindheit Fan der Konsolen, Handhelds und Spiele von Nintendo. Super Mario, Donkey Kong & Link waren die Helden meiner Jugend und sind es auch heute noch. In meiner Freizeit betreibe ich auf Hobbybasis Kartsport und Reise gern.

Vorheriger ArtikelTestbericht: Dragon Quest Heroes II - Kunterbunte Schlachtplatte
Keine neueren Artikel