Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (27.04.2017)

Einen Tag vor dem Release von Mario Kart 8 Deluxe stehen im eShop für 3DS, Wii U und Nintendo Switch die obligatorischen Inhalts-Updates an, die euch mit einigen neuen Rabatten und digitalen Inhalten versorgen. Auf welche Spiele wir uns in dieser Woche freuen dürfen, seht ihr in folgender Übersicht.

Nintendo Switch Downloads:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 59,99 € (verfügbar ab 28.04.2017)

Puyo Puyo Tetris (Koch Media) – 39,99 €

KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – 4,99 €

ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €

Nintendo Wii U Downloads:

Use Your Words (Smiling Buddha Games) – 14,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Glide Beasts Track Pack (DLC – Mojang) – 2,99 €

Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Glide Track Pack Season Pass (DLC – Mojang) – 9,99 €

Nintendo Wii U – Rabatte:

Back to Bed (Bedtime Digital) – 4,99 € (bis zum 24. Mai, sonst 9,99 €)

Nano Assault Neo (Shin’en Multimedia) – 7,49 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 9,99 €)

Twin Robots (Ratalaika Games) – 3,74 € (bis zum 4. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)

Nintendo 3DS Downloads:

Ascent of Kings (nur für New 3DS – Nostatic Software) – 2,25 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 3 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Nintendo 3DS – Themen (verfügbar ab 28.04.2017):

Hello Kitty 3D toy (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Hello Kitty 3D runs (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:

Mini Sports Collection (Rainy Frog) – 3,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)

Ambition of the Slimes (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 5,00 €)

Castle Conqueror Defender (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 4,99 €)

Puzzle Labyrinth (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,99 € (bis zum 18. Mai, sonst 5,00 €)

Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € (bis zum 4. Mai, sonst 7,99 €)

Quelle: PM Nintendo