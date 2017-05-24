Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (25. Mai 2017)

Am morgigen Tag dürfen wir uns nicht nur über einen Feiertag freuen, nein auch Nintendo-Fans haben einen Grund zur Freude. Wie jeden Donnerstag, so wird auch am morgigen Tag der Nintendo eShop mit allerhand Neuzugängen und Rabatten ausgestattet, die wir für euch fein säuberlich an dieser Stelle zusammengetragen haben.

Nintendo Switch-Downloads:

ULTRA STREET FIGHTER II: The Final Challengers (Capcom) – 39,99 € (ab 26. Mai 2017)

Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) – 59,99 € (ab 26. Mai 2017)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’99 (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €

Nintendo Wii U-Downloads:

Darksiders Warmastered Edition (THQ Nordic) – 19,99 €

Rayman Advance (Ubisoft) – 6,99 €

Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc (Ubisoft) – 6,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 5 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 5 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 5 (DLC – Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Nintendo Wii U-Rabatte:

Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – 4,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 7,99 €)

Sweetest Thing (Joindots) – 1,00 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)

Dragon Skills (Joindots) – 1,00 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 7,99 €)

Darksiders II (THQ Nordic) – 9,99 € (bis zum 31. Juli 2017, falls Darksiders Warmastered Edition im Nintendo eShop erworben wurde, sonst: 49,99 €)

Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,79 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 7,99 €)

Pinball Breakout (nuGame) – 3,50 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 7,00 €)

STEEL RIVALS (nuGAME) – 3,49 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)

Toon Tanks (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 1,99 €)

Nintendo 3DS-Downloads:

Cooking Mama: Sweet Shop (Rising Star Games) – 29,99 €

I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO NARITA (Sonic Powered) – 14,99 €

Mononoke Forest (Gamedo) – 3,99 €

Drancia Saga (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,00 €

Farming Simulator 18 (FOCUS Home Interactive) – 26,99 € (Pre-Download! Erscheint am 6. Juni 2017)

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia–DLCs:

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Mila’s Bounty 2 (Nintendo) – Gratis

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: The Inner Sanctum (Nintendo) – 3,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Wealth Before Health (Nintendo) – 3,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Lords of the Grave (Nintendo) – 2,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Destrier (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Titan (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Skylord (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Sorceress (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Faerie (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Ogre (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Marksman (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Savant (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the Queen (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Altar of the King (Nintendo) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Large Puzzles 5 (Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Mixed Puzzles 5 (Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Pic-a-Pix Colour – Small Puzzles 5 (Lightwood Games) – 1,99 €

Nintendo 3DS–Rabatte:

Retro City Rampage: DX (Vblank Entertainment) – 4,49 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst 8,99 €)

Fantasy Pirates (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,80 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 4,50 €)

RV-7 My Drone (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,19 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 2,99 €)

TOYS VS MONSTERS (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 3,99 €)

VAN HELSING SNIPER ZX100 (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,66 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,66 €)

Carps & Dragons (Abylight) – 2,49 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, sonst: 4,99 €)

Crollors Game Pack (NVriezen) – 0,50 € (bis zum 22. Juni 2017, sonst: 1,49 €)

Nano Assault EX (Shin’en Multimedia) – 7,49 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 9,99 €)

Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D Download Version (Zordix AB) – 4,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 9,99 €)

Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)

Funfair Party Games (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)

Pazuru (Joindots) – 2,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 5,99 €)

Jewel Match 3 (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)

