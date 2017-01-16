Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (19.01.2017)

Gut eine Woche nach der Enthüllung der Nintendo Switch im japanischen Tokio, stehen an diesem Donnerstag einmal mehr die neuen Downloads und Rabatte für 3DS und Wii U auf dem Programm. In dieser Woche dürfen sich Anhänger beider Plattformen über neue Spiele freuen, die jeweils am Donnerstag-Nachmittag erscheinen werden.
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – 9,99 €
Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:
- 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Aqua TV (Extra Miles Studio) – 2,35 € bis zum 26. Januar
- Breakout Defense (nuGAME) – 5,00 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Kung Fu FIGHT! (Nostatic Software) – 1,79 € bis zum 26. Januar
- Midnight 2 (Petite Games) – 1,59 € bis zum 8. Februar
- VRog (ByteRockers‘ Games) – 3,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 € bis zum 2. Februar
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (Nintendo) – 39,99 €, erscheint am Freitag
- Gourmet Dream (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,99 €
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World Demo-Version (Nintendo) – Kostenlos
- COLOR CUBES (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 € (exklusiv für New Nintendo 3DS)
Nintendo 3DS – Home-Menüs (ab 20.01.2017):
- Hello Kitty with My Melody (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty is reading (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Chinese New Year’s Eve (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Snoopy Happy Dance! (Librica) – 1,99 €
- Snoopy and Friends (Librica) – 1,99 €
- Jurassic Cubs on the Magic Path (Atlantyca) – 1,49 €
- I Saurini in marcia (Atlantyca) – 1,49 €
- Nichus in the Woods (Atlantyca) – 0,99 €
- Nichus nel bosco (Atlantyca) – 0,99 €
- Jurassic Cubs 3 Pack NEW (Atlantyca) – 2,49 €
- I Saurini 3 pack NEW (Atlantyca) – 2,49 €
- Geronimo Stilton Happy Holidays (Atlantyca) – 1,99 €
Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:
- Hyperlight EX (CatfishBlues Games) – 3,99 € bis zum 2. Februar
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter (Lightwood Games) – 1,99 € bis zum 9. Februar
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 € bis zum 9. Februar
- Football Up Online (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
Quelle: PM Nintendo