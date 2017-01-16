Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (19.01.2017)

Gut eine Woche nach der Enthüllung der Nintendo Switch im japanischen Tokio, stehen an diesem Donnerstag einmal mehr die neuen Downloads und Rabatte für 3DS und Wii U auf dem Programm. In dieser Woche dürfen sich Anhänger beider Plattformen über neue Spiele freuen, die jeweils am Donnerstag-Nachmittag erscheinen werden.

Nintendo Wii U Downloads:

Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – 9,99 €



Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:

99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 16. Februar

Aqua TV (Extra Miles Studio) – 2,35 € bis zum 26. Januar

Breakout Defense (nuGAME) – 5,00 € bis zum 16. Februar

Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € bis zum 16. Februar

Rock ‚N Racing Off Road (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 16. Februar

Kung Fu FIGHT! (Nostatic Software) – 1,79 € bis zum 26. Januar

Midnight 2 (Petite Games) – 1,59 € bis zum 8. Februar

VRog (ByteRockers‘ Games) – 3,99 € bis zum 16. Februar

Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 € bis zum 2. Februar



Nintendo 3DS Downloads:

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King (Nintendo) – 39,99 €, erscheint am Freitag

Gourmet Dream (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,99 €

Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World Demo-Version (Nintendo) – Kostenlos

COLOR CUBES (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 € (exklusiv für New Nintendo 3DS)



Nintendo 3DS – Home-Menüs (ab 20.01.2017):

Hello Kitty with My Melody (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Hello Kitty is reading (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Chinese New Year’s Eve (Sanrio) – 0,99 €

Snoopy Happy Dance! (Librica) – 1,99 €

Snoopy and Friends (Librica) – 1,99 €

Jurassic Cubs on the Magic Path (Atlantyca) – 1,49 €

I Saurini in marcia (Atlantyca) – 1,49 €

Nichus in the Woods (Atlantyca) – 0,99 €

Nichus nel bosco (Atlantyca) – 0,99 €

Jurassic Cubs 3 Pack NEW (Atlantyca) – 2,49 €

I Saurini 3 pack NEW (Atlantyca) – 2,49 €

Geronimo Stilton Happy Holidays (Atlantyca) – 1,99 €



Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:

Hyperlight EX (CatfishBlues Games) – 3,99 € bis zum 2. Februar

Dan McFox: Head Hunter (Lightwood Games) – 1,99 € bis zum 9. Februar

Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 7,19 € bis zum 9. Februar

Football Up Online (EnjoyUp Games) – 2,99 € bis zum 16. Februar

Quelle: PM Nintendo