Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (16.02.2017)

Auch in der 7. Kalenderwoche des Jahres 2017 erwarten uns neue Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte für den Nintendo 3DS und die Wii U. In dieser Woche bekommen Nintendo 3DS-Besitzer das witzige eShop-Spiel Tank Troopers spendiert, welches in Japan bereits einige Tage verfügbar ist. Welche Spiele sonst auf euch warten, seht ihr hier:

Nintendo Wii U Downloads:

I C REDD (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 €

Nintendo Wii U Rabatte:

Scribble (Bear Box Media) – 2,69 € (bis zum 16. März)

Rock 'N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – 4,95 € (bis zum 16. März)

99 Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,24 € (bis zum 16. März)

Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – 0,99 € (bis zum 16. März)

Double Breakout (nuGAME) – 5,00 € (bis zum 16. März)

Frag doch mal… die Maus! (ASHGAMES) – 7,99 € (bis zum 23. Februar)

ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (ZeNfA Productions) – 1,04 € (bis zum 2. März)

Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,69 € (bis zum 2. März)

Inside My Radio (Seaven Studio) – 3,74 € (bis zum 23. Februar)

PixelMaker (Nostatic Software) – 2,89 € (bis zum 23. Februar)

Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive) – 5,99 € (bis zum 16. Februar)

U Host (Bear Box Media) – 2,49 € (Rabatt nur für Besitzer von „Scribble")

Nintendo 3DS Downloads:

Tank Troopers (Nintendo) – 7,99 €

Dragon Ball Fusions (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – 39,99 € (ab 17. Februar verfügbar)

Nintendo 3DS Rabatte:

Monster Hunter Generations (CAPCOM) – 29,99 € (bis zum 2. März)

Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € (bis zum 23. Februar)

Coaster Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 6,25 € (bis zum 9. März)

Cube Creator 3D (Big John Games) – 5,99 € (bis zum 9. März)

Darts Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,49 € (bis zum 16. März)

Football Up 3D (EnjoyUp Games) – 1,97 € (bis zum 16. März)

Chain Blaster (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 2. März)

Jump Trials Supreme (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 2. März)

Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 5,59 € (bis zum 2. März)

Brunch Panic (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 9. März)

Castle Conqueror EX (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 9. März)

Demon King Box (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 9. März)

Sweet Memories Blackjack (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 9. März)

Swords & Soldiers 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,49 € (bis zum 9. März)

World Conqueror 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,49 € (bis zum 9. März)

Nintendo 3DS Home-Menü-Designs:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: The Open World (Nintendo) – 1,99 € (ab 17. Februar)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: A New Adventure (Nintendo) – 1.99 € (ab 17. Februar)

Quelle: Nintendo PM