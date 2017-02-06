Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (06.02.2017)

Wir starten direkt mit einer neuen Ladung Rabatten und digitalen Inhalten im Nintendo eShop in die neue Woche. Auf welche Nintendo-Neuheiten ihr euch auf Wii U und Nintendo 3DS freuen dürft, seht ihr hier:
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 €
- Ogre Battle 64: Person of Lordly Caliber (Square Enix, N64 VC) – 9,99 €
- Words Up! Academy (CoderChild) – 2,99 €
- Maze Break (nuGAME) – 7,00 €
Nintendo Wii U – Reduzierungen:
- Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – 4,95 € bis zum 9. März
- Shadow Puppeteer (Snow Cannon) – 10,49 € bis zum 2. März
- Frankenstein -Master of Death (Jointdots) – 6,39 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Joe’s Diner (Jointdots) – 6,39 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Suspension Railroad Simulator (Jointdots) – 6,39 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 6,39 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Petite Games) – 1,59 € bis zum 2. März
- SDK Paint (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – 3,49 € dauerhaft
Nintendo 3DS-Downloads:
- Plantera (Ratalaika Games) – 4,99 €
- Azure Striker Gunvolt: The Anime (Inti Creates, Video) – 2,79 €
- Geronimo Stilton Vol. 1-5 (Atlantyca, Video) – je 2,99 €
- Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Cat Doodles (Nintendo, Add-on Content) – 2,99 €
- Swapdoodle – Dollo’s Dog Doodles (Nintendo, Add-on Content) – 2,99 €
- Swapdoodle – Nikki’s Enchanting Fairy Tale Friends (Nintendo, Add-on Content) – 2,99 €
Nintendo 3DS-Downloads (New 3DS):
- Hit Ninja (Petite Games) – 1,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- Pixel Paint (Rainy Frog) – 2,99 € bis zum 2. März
- Colide-a-Ball (STARSIGN) – 0,99 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – 0,99 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Funfair Party Games (Joindots) – 5,59 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Jewel match 3 (Joindots) – 5,59 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Pazuru (Joindots) – 4,79 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 5,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – 6,39 € bis zum 16. Februar
Nintendo 3DS Themes:
- Hello Kitty wears Carnival dress (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty Valentines Day (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Mr. Men Little Miss in London (Mister Men) – 0,99 €
- Little Miss Valentine’s Day (Mister Men) – 0,99 €
