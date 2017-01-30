Die Nintendo Downloads und Rabatte der Woche (02.02.2017)

Wir starten an diesem Donnerstag direkt mit einer neuen Ladung Rabatten und digitalen Inhalten im Nintendo eShop in den Monat Februar. Auf welche Nintendo-Neuheiten ihr euch auf Wii U und Nintendo 3DS freuen dürft, seht ihr hier:
Nintendo Wii U Downloads:
- BRICK RACE (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 €
- COLOR CUBES (RCMADIAX) – 1,49
- Koi DX (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,99 €
- Shadow Archer (Ultra Dolphin Rev) – 2,99 €
- Star Splash: Shattered Star (Snails Animation) – 3,49 €
- Bomberman ’94 (KONAMI, TurboGrafx-16 VC) – 6,99 €
- Gradius (KONAMI, TurboGrafx-16 VC) – 6,99 €
- Minecraft: Wii U Edition – Villains Skin Pack (DLC-Inhalt Mojang) – 1,99 €; ab 01.02.2017 verfügbar
Nintendo Wii U – Reduzierungen:
- Citadale (Nitrolic Games) – 2,50 € bis zum 2. März
- Mortar Melon (Nitrolic Games) – 2,50 € bis zum 2. März
- Plenty of Fishies (Nitrolic Games) – 2,50 € bis zum 2. März
- Rorrim (Nitrolic Games) – 2,50 € bis zum 2. März
- Pinball Breakout (nuGame) – 5,00 € bis zum 2. März
- STEEL RIVALS (nuGame) – 5,00 € bis zum 2. März
- Epic Dumpster Bear (Log Games) – 3,24 € bis zum 8. März
- Word Party (Lightwood Games) – 7,99 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Defense Dome (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – dauerhaft für 1,49 €
- SDK Spriter (HULLBREACH STUDIOS) – dauerhaft für 9,99 €
- Hyperlight EX (CatfishBlues Games) – dauerhaft für 4,99 €
- Runbow: Extra Val-Hue Bundle (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 5,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Runbow: Satura’s Space Adventure (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 3,24 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Runbow: New Costumes and Music Bundle (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 3,24 € bis zum 16 Februar
- Runbow: Professionals Pack (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 0,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Runbow: Winter Pack (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 1,49 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Runbow: Anime Pack (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 0,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Runbow: Steampunk Pack (DLC-Inhalt 13AM Games) – 0,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
Nintendo 3DS-Downloads:
- Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo) – 39,99 €; ab 03.02.2017 erhältlich
- Lifespeed (Wee Man Studios) – 5,99 €
- Legna Tactica (KEMCO) – 9,99 €
- Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – 9,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- Power Disc Slam (Chequered Cow Games) – 4,39 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Crollors Game Pack (Nvriezen) – 0,99€ bis zum 2. März
- Alien on the run (Joindots) – 3,99 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Crazy Construction (Joindots) – 5,59 € bis zum 16. Februar
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special (Lightwood Games) – 3,99 € bis zum 23. Februar
- Splat The Difference (Lightwood Games) – 4,00 € bis zum 23. Februar
Quelle: Nintendo PM