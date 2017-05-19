Die Nintendo Downloads & Rabatte der Woche (18. Mai 2017)

Am gestrigen Tag hat Nintendo den europäischen eShop wieder mit einigen Neuheiten und temporären Rabatten ausgestattet. Auf welche neuen digitalen Inhalte ihr euch auf den jeweiligen Nintendo-Plattformen freuen könnt, seht ihr in folgender Übersicht.
Nintendo Switch – Downloads:
- Thumper (Drool LLC) – 19,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO GALAXY FIGHT: UNIVERSAL WARRIORS (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Disgaea 5 Complete Demo (NIS America) – kostenlos (ab 19. Mai 2017)
Wii U – Downloads:
- PINBALL (RCMADIAX) – 1,49 €
- Super Star Soldier (Konami) – 5,99 €
Wii U – Rabatte:
- Terraria (505 Games) – 9,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 19,99 €)
- Hot Rod Racer (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,59 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 0,99 €)
- ZaciSa: Defense of the Crayon Dimensions! (ZeNfA Productions) – 0,89 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 1,49 €)
- Soul Axiom (Wales Interactive) – 7,49 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 14,99 €)
- forma.8 (MixedBag) – 7,49 € (bis zum 25. Mai 2017, sonst: 14,99 €)
Nintendo 3DS – Downloads:
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 44,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
Nintendo 3DS – Zusatzinhalte:
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Season Pass (Nintendo) – 44,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Fledging Warriors Pack (Nintendo) – 7,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Undaunted Heroes Pack (Nintendo) – 9,99 € (ab 25. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Lost Altars Pack (Nintendo) –14,99 € (ab 25. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Rise of the Deliverance Pack (Nintendo) – 12,99 € (ab 1. Juni 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Cipher Companions Pack (Nintendo) – 4,99 € (ab 22. Juni 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: The Astral Temple (Nintendo) – 3,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Wretches and Riches (Nintendo) – 2,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Band of Bandages (Nintendo) – 4,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia AOC: Mila’s Bounty 1 (Nintendo) – Gratis (ab 19. Mai 2017)
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- Terraria (505 Games) – 9,99 € (bis zum 1. Juni 2017, sonst: 19,99 €)
- Me & My Pets 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, sonst: 29,99 €)
- My Foal 3D (Treva Entertainment) – 9,99 € (bis zum 8. Juni 2017, sonst: 29,99 €)
- Brunch Panic (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 3,99 €)
- Castle Conqueror EX (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 3,99 €)
- Demon King Box (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 3,99 €)
- Sweet Memories Blackjack (CIRCLE Ent.) – 1,99 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 3,99 €)
- Swords & Soldiers 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,49 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 6,99 €)
- World Conqueror 3D (CIRCLE Ent.) – 2,49 € (bis zum 08. Juni 2017, sonst: 4,99 €)
- Breakout Defense (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 15. Juni 2017, sonst: 7,00 €; New 3DS-exklusiv!)
Nintendo 3DS – Menü-Themes:
- Alm’s Army Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 1,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
- Celica’s Army Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Nintendo) – 1,99 € (ab 19. Mai 2017)
Quelle: PM Nintendo