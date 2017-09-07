Die Nintendo Downloads & Rabatte der Woche (07.09.2017)

Einmal mehr wurden die Nintendo eShops auf den diversen Nintendo Plattformen am heutigen Tag mit neuen Inhalten versorgt. Passend dazu haben wir für euch zum Ausklang des Tages eine Übersicht mit allen wichtigen Neuheiten parat. Vor allem auf der Nintendo Switch gibt es in dieser Woche einige Neuzugänge, die durchaus einen Blick wert sind.
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – 39,99 €
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 (Nighthawk Interactive) – 29,99 €
- LEGO Worlds (WARNER BROS.) – 29,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO BLUE’S JOURNEY (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Double Dragon 4 (ARC SYSTEM) – 9,49 €
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching) – 9,99 €
- NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – 13,99 €
- Physical Contact: 2048 (Collavier) – 5,00 €
- The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – 9,99 €
Nintendo Switch – Zusatzinhalte:
- LEGO Worlds: Classic Space Pack (WARNER BROS.) – 3,99 €
Nintendo 3DS Downloads:
- Monster Hunter Stories (Nintendo – ab 08.09.2017) – 39,99 €
- Crystareino (KEMCO) – 9,99 €
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- Breakout Defense (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 05.10.2017)
- Adventure Bar Story (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,99 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Adventure Labyrinth Story (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Conveni Dream (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Drancia Saga (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Kingdom’s Item Shop (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,99 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,99 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Alien on the run (Joindots) – 2,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Chain Blaster (Joindots) – 2,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Crazy Construction (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Jump Trials Supreme (Joindots) – 2,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Undead Bowling (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO HAWAII (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO NARITA (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO OSAKA-KIX (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa (Sonic Powered) – 7,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Rytmik Ultimate (Cinemax) – 8,99 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Skypeace (Sonic Powered) – 0,49 € (bis zum 28.09.2017)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood) – 7,19 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Word Search 10K (Lightwood) – 599 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
Nintendo 3DS – Home-Designs:
- Hello Kitty behind a strawberry (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Iconic Hello Kitty (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty surrounded by pink (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Hello Kitty swims under the sea (Sanrio) – 0,99 €
- Tropical style (Mister Men) – 0,99 €
- Sunshine is in Australia (Mister Men) – 0,99 €
Wii U – Downloads:
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic (SNOWCASTLEA) – 9,99 €
- The Gem Collector (TreeFall) – 2,99 €
Wii U – Rabatte:
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Drinkbox) – 6,99 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Severed (Drinkbox) – 7,49 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- PING 1.5+ (Nami Tentou) – 1,34 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- ntou.com PSIBO (Nami Tentou) – 1,34 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Lightwood) – 7,19 € (bis zum 21.09.2017)
Quelle: PM Nintendo