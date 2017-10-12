Die Nintendo Downloads der Woche (12. Oktober 2017)

Am heutigen Donnerstag haben wieder einige Neuheiten ihren Weg in den Nintendo eShop für Nintendo 3DS, Switch und Wii U gefunden. In dieser Woche steht auf der Nintendo Switch unter anderem eine Demo zum Überraschungshit Oceanhorn in den Startlöchern für alle Neugierigen unter euch. Die einzelne Auflistung je Plattform seht ihr hier:

Nintendo Switch Downloads:

Sine Mora EX (THQ Nordic) – 29,99 €

Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – 29,99 €

UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games) – 26,99 €

88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star) – 29,99 €

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €

Neon Chrome (10tons) – 14,99 €

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika) – 4,99 €

The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – 14,99 €

Wulverblade (Darkwind) – 16,99 €

Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – 14,99 €

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) – 29,99 €

Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo (FDG) – Kostenlos

Nintendo Switch – Rabatte:

Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) – 10,49 € (bis zum 17.10.2017)

The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysiscists Guild) – 7,49 € (bis zum 12.10.2017)

Nintendo 3DS – Downloads:

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Nintendo) – 39,99 €

Physical contact: 2048 (Collavier) – 3,73 €

Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier) – 3,73 €

Physical Contact: SPEED (Collavier) – 3,75 €

Culdcept Revolt – Double Helix (DLC-Inhalt – NIS America) – Kostenlos

Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:

Farming Simulator 18 (Focus Home) – 26,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Carps & Dragons (Abylight) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Darts Up 3D (EnjoyUp) – 0,98 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)

Football Up 3D (EnjoyUp) – 1,97 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)

Gunslugs (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Gunslugs 2 (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Mindfeud (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Proun+ (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Sumico (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Gourmet Dream (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Fairune 2 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Mercenaries Saga 3 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,79 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Noah’s Cradle (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Of Mice And Sand (CIRCLE Ent.) – 6,39 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Parascientific Escape – Gear Detective (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Polara (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,50 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

The Legend of Dark Witch 2 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai (Shin’en) – 6,70 € (bis zum 02.11.2017)

Murder on the Titanic (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Pazuru (Joindots) – 2,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Safari Quest (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 3,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)

Pinball Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)

Hit Ninja (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Nintendo Selects: Luigi’s Mansion 2 (Nintendo) – 19,99 €

Nintendo Selects: Kirby: Triple Deluxe (Nintendo) – 19,99 €

Nintendo Selects: Super Mario 3D Land (Nintendo) – 19,99 €

Nintendo Wii U – Downloads:

LEGEND OF HERO TONMA (IREM) – 5,99 €

Motoroader (EXTREME) – 5,99 €

Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip (Daniel Morais) – 4,99 €

Wii U – Rabatte:

Dragon Skills (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Jones on Fire (Joindots) – 2,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Queen’s Garden (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Sweetest Thing (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

360 Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)

Laser Blaster (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)

Quelle: PM Nintendo