Die Nintendo Downloads der Woche (12. Oktober 2017)

Am heutigen Donnerstag haben wieder einige Neuheiten ihren Weg in den Nintendo eShop für Nintendo 3DS, Switch und Wii U gefunden. In dieser Woche steht auf der Nintendo Switch unter anderem eine Demo zum Überraschungshit Oceanhorn in den Startlöchern für alle Neugierigen unter euch. Die einzelne Auflistung je Plattform seht ihr hier:
Nintendo Switch Downloads:
- Sine Mora EX (THQ Nordic) – 29,99 €
- Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – 29,99 €
- UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games) – 26,99 €
- 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Rising Star) – 29,99 €
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (HAMSTER) – 6,99 €
- Neon Chrome (10tons) – 14,99 €
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika) – 4,99 €
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – 14,99 €
- Wulverblade (Darkwind) – 16,99 €
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – 14,99 €
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) – 29,99 €
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas Demo (FDG) – Kostenlos
Nintendo Switch – Rabatte:
- Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) – 10,49 € (bis zum 17.10.2017)
- The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysiscists Guild) – 7,49 € (bis zum 12.10.2017)
Nintendo 3DS – Downloads:
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (Nintendo) – 39,99 €
- Physical contact: 2048 (Collavier) – 3,73 €
- Physical Contact: Picture Place (Collavier) – 3,73 €
- Physical Contact: SPEED (Collavier) – 3,75 €
- Culdcept Revolt – Double Helix (DLC-Inhalt – NIS America) – Kostenlos
Nintendo 3DS – Rabatte:
- Farming Simulator 18 (Focus Home) – 26,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Carps & Dragons (Abylight) – 1,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Darts Up 3D (EnjoyUp) – 0,98 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)
- Football Up 3D (EnjoyUp) – 1,97 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)
- Gunslugs (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Gunslugs 2 (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Mindfeud (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Proun+ (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Sumico (Engine) – 1,00 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Gourmet Dream (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Fairune 2 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Mercenaries Saga 3 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,79 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Noah’s Cradle (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Of Mice And Sand (CIRCLE Ent.) – 6,39 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Parascientific Escape – Gear Detective (CIRCLE Ent.) – 4,00 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Polara (CIRCLE Ent.) – 3,50 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- The Legend of Dark Witch 2 (CIRCLE Ent.) – 5,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai (Shin’en) – 6,70 € (bis zum 02.11.2017)
- Murder on the Titanic (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Pazuru (Joindots) – 2,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Safari Quest (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Zordix AB) – 3,99 € (bis zum 19.10.2017)
- Pinball Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)
- Hit Ninja (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Nintendo Selects: Luigi’s Mansion 2 (Nintendo) – 19,99 €
- Nintendo Selects: Kirby: Triple Deluxe (Nintendo) – 19,99 €
- Nintendo Selects: Super Mario 3D Land (Nintendo) – 19,99 €
Nintendo Wii U – Downloads:
- LEGEND OF HERO TONMA (IREM) – 5,99 €
- Motoroader (EXTREME) – 5,99 €
- Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip (Daniel Morais) – 4,99 €
Wii U – Rabatte:
- Dragon Skills (Joindots) – 3,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Jones on Fire (Joindots) – 2,99 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Queen’s Garden (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- Sweetest Thing (Joindots) – 3,49 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
- 360 Breakout (nuGAME) – 4,90 € (bis zum 09.11.2017)
- Laser Blaster (Petite Games) – 1,59 € (bis zum 26.10.2017)
Sind für euch in dieser Woche Spiele dabei? Teilt uns eure Favoriten in den Kommentaren mit!
Quelle: PM Nintendo
Produkte von Amazon.de
-
Preis: EUR 19,99
-
-
Preis: EUR 49,99
-
Preis: EUR 315,11
-
Preis: EUR 389,00