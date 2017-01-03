Xbox Deals with Gold KW 01/2017

Auch im neuen Jahr dürfen sich Besitzer einer Xbox One und Xbox 360 über neue Deals with Gold freuen. In der ersten Kalenderwoche des neuen Jahres gibt es im Xbox Store eine ganze Reihe interessanter Angebote, die bis zum 09. Januar gültig sind.

Besonders Freunde der Adventures aus dem Hause Telltale Games dürfen sich über satte 67 % Rabatt freuen.

Xbox One – Deals with Gold – 03. Januar bis 09. Januar 2017

Manche der Angebote sind lediglich im US-Store erhältlich, diese sind gekennzeichnet.

• Adam’s Venture: Origins – 25,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• Assetto Corsa – 33,49€ – 33% Rabatt

• Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass – 20,09€ – 33% Rabatt

• Awesomenauts Assemble! – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt

• Awesomenauts Assemble! – Ultimate Overdrive Pack – 13,39€ – 33% Rabatt

• Dead Island Definitive Edition – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt (US)

• Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt (US)

• Dead Island Retro Revenge – 2,99€ – 40% Rabatt

• Momentum – 6,69€ – 33% Rabatt (US)

• Sword Coast Legends – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• The BunnyLord Pro Hater Pack – 9,75€ – 50% Rabatt

• The Long Dark (Game Preview) – 10,00€ – 50% Rabatt

• The Telltale Games Collection – 36,30€ – 67% Rabatt

• Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition – 4,95€ – 67% Rabatt

Xbox 360 – Deals with Gold – 03. Januar bis 09. Januar 2017

• Defiance: Gold-Edition – 25,99€ – 35% Rabatt

• Defiance: Apex-Archenjäger-Bündel – 49,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• Defiance: Entwickeltes Archenjäger-Bündel – 9,99€ – 50% Rabatt

• MX vs. ATV Alive – 5,99€ – 80% Rabatt

• MX vs ATV Reflex – 4,49€ – 85% Rabatt (abwärtskompatibel)

• MX VS ATV Supercross – 7,49€ – 75% Rabatt

• MX vs. ATV: Untamed – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Port Royale 3 – 4,99€ – 75% Rabatt

• Port Royale 3 – Dawn of Pirates – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Port Royale 3 – Harbour Master – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

• Port Royale 3 – New Adventures – 1,49€ – 50% Rabatt

Quelle: Xboxdynasty