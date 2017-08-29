Das sind die Spiele-Neuheiten der 35. Kalenderwoche (28.08. – 03.09.2017)

Auch in der bereits angefangenen 35 KW erscheinen diverse Spiele-Neuheiten. Ganz klare Highlights sind dabei Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle und Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Doch auch ein Yakuza Kiwami und ein Everybody’s Golf (unser Test) könnten interessant sein.

Die Liste mit den Neuheiten der Woche:

Quelle