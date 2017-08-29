Das sind die Spiele-Neuheiten der 35. Kalenderwoche (28.08. – 03.09.2017)

Auch in der bereits angefangenen 35 KW erscheinen diverse Spiele-Neuheiten. Ganz klare Highlights sind dabei Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle und Life is Strange: Before the Storm. Doch auch ein Yakuza Kiwami und ein Everybody’s Golf (unser Test) könnten interessant sein.
Die Liste mit den Neuheiten der Woche:
|Titel
|System
|Release
|Preis
|Absolver
|PS4
|29.08.2017
|EUR 29,99 (Digital)
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|PS4, Xbox One
|29.08.2017
|EUR 58,80
|Dead Alliance
|PS4, Xbox One
|29.08.2017
|EUR 39,98
|Fishing Planet
|PS4
|29.08.2017
|kostenlos (Digital)
|Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
|Nintendo Switch
|29.08.2017
|EUR 54,99
|Obduction
|PS4
|29.08.2017
|EUR 28,99 (Digital)
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|PS4, Xbox One
|29.08.2017
|EUR 49,99
|Resident Evil: Revelations
|PS4, Xbox One
|29.08.2017
|EUR 24,99
|Rock of Ages 2: Bigger and Boulder
|PS4, Xbox One
|29.08.2017
|PS4: EUR 14,49 X1: EUR 13,49
|Yakuza Kiwami
|PS4
|29.08.2017
|EUR 33,48
|Everybody’s Golf
|PS4
|30.08.2017
|EUR 44,99
|Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock
|PS4, Xbox One
|31.08.2017
|keine Angabe
|Last Day of June
|PS4
|31.08.2017
|EUR 19,99
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm
|PS4, Xbox One
|31.08.2017
|PS4: EUR 16,99 X1: EUR 16,99
|Warriors All-Stars
|PS4
|01.09.2017
|EUR 59,99