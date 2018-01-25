BioWare arbeitet an neuem Dragon Age

Entwickler BioWare arbeitet an einem neuen Dragon Age-Spiel. Das bestätigt Mark Darrah, Executive Producer der Dragon Age-Marke auf Twitter. Details nannte Darrah jedoch nicht.

Zunächst einmal arbeitet er mit seinem Team ebenfalls als Executive Producer an Anthem, erst danach wird er sich einem neuen Dragon Age-Rollenspiel zuwenden.

Halfway through my trip to Barcelona!

I’m here showing Anthem internally to EA. I am EP of BOTH DA and Anthem working with @Bio_Warner as Game Director

Anthem’s up next but there are people hard at work on both franchises and I look forward to sharing more in the future

— Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) 24. Januar 2018