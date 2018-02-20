Assassin’s Creed Origins Update erscheint heute – Mit NewGame+ uvm.

Ubisoft wird heute im Laufe des Tages ein neues Assassin’s Creed Origins Update veröffentlichen. Die ausführlichen Infos zu Patch 1.3.0 hat Ubisoft nun bereits vorab bekannt gegeben.

So liefert das Update unter anderem den bereits angekündigten Erkundungsmodus und das New Game+. In NewGame+ startet ihr ein neues Spiel, ohne Waffen, Outfits und Fähigkeiten zu verlieren. Was genau euch erwartet, verrät Ubisoft im Blog zum Spiel.

Der Schwierigkeitsgrad wird dabei um eine Stufe erhöht. Habt ihr also bisher auf „normal“ gespielt, beginnt das NewGame+ in „schwer“.

Außerdem behebt der Patch einen Fehler im DLC Die Verborgenen:

Es wurde ein Problem behoben, bei dem die Fertigstellung des Sinai-Gebiets im Atlas nicht zu 100% erreicht werden konnte.

Weitere Inhalte:

Main Game

Quest

Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt

Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”

Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing”

Activities

Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned

Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race

Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times

Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God

Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged

Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward

Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure

Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action

Gameplay

Improved the ragdoll visual

Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu

Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled

Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth

Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck

Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu

Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination

Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work

Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision

User Interface

Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode

World

Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions

Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs

Fixed floating boats

Graphics & Audio

Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio

System

Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle

Improved overall stability of the game application

Patch 1.3.0 wird im Laufe des Tages erscheinen und ist knapp 5,3 GB groß.