Assassin’s Creed Origins Update erscheint heute – Mit NewGame+ uvm.

Ubisoft wird heute im Laufe des Tages ein neues Assassin’s Creed Origins Update veröffentlichen. Die ausführlichen Infos zu Patch 1.3.0 hat Ubisoft nun bereits vorab bekannt gegeben.
So liefert das Update unter anderem den bereits angekündigten Erkundungsmodus und das New Game+. In NewGame+ startet ihr ein neues Spiel, ohne Waffen, Outfits und Fähigkeiten zu verlieren. Was genau euch erwartet, verrät Ubisoft im Blog zum Spiel.
Der Schwierigkeitsgrad wird dabei um eine Stufe erhöht. Habt ihr also bisher auf „normal“ gespielt, beginnt das NewGame+ in „schwer“.
Außerdem behebt der Patch einen Fehler im DLC Die Verborgenen:
- Es wurde ein Problem behoben, bei dem die Fertigstellung des Sinai-Gebiets im Atlas nicht zu 100% erreicht werden konnte.
Weitere Inhalte:
Main Game
Quest
- Fixed various issues with Quest Objectives that could disappear when traveling outside of Egypt
- Fixed an issue with the spawning of Hotephres’ boat in the quest “The Crocodile’s Scales”
- Fixed an issue preventing the playable character to go back into the vault if he died after completing the quest “The Final Weighing”
Activities
- Increased the distance the player needs to be from some Rebel Camps before Assist Rebel event are respawned
- Fixed an issue with Hippodrome adversaries stopping at the end of a race
- Fixed various issues with Daily Quests and Reda that could not be available at times
- Fixed an issue with the camera having no collision with the Boss of the Trials of the God
- Fixed an issue preventing targets of “Avenge a Friend” quests from being damaged
- Fixed the Trial of the God Community Challenge that could give all the items of the Anubis Gold Set after banking the reward
- Fixed the synchronization of the Classic Challenges with the Ubisoft Club servers following a network failure
- Fixed various papyruses locations that did not show the interact action
Gameplay
- Improved the ragdoll visual
- Added a warning message when going out of bound with Senu
- Fixed an issue that caused the mount not being summoned when whistled
- Fixed a bow usage animation issue while in stealth
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could remain stuck
- Fixed an issue where various character’s hands would end up crooked after exiting to the Quest menu
- Fixed an issue where NPC could stand still after being killed with an air assassination
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the interaction with the mount merchant in the Refugee Haven to work
- Fixed an issue that could make cart fly in the air following a collision
User Interface
- Fixed an issue with the Animus Pulse effect disappearing on certain camera angles in Photo Mode
World
- Fixed various issues where the playable character could go through collisions
- Fixed various issues with the spawning of NPCs
- Fixed floating boats
Graphics & Audio
- Fixed various mismatches between subtitle and audio
System
- Fixed an infinite loadtraveling after fast travelling a long distance via the eagle
- Improved overall stability of the game application
Patch 1.3.0 wird im Laufe des Tages erscheinen und ist knapp 5,3 GB groß.
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Neue Details zum Erkundungsmodus und DLC-Pack