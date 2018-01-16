News

Assassin’s Creed Origins Patch 1.2.0 erscheint heute, das steckt drin!

Assassin's Creed Origins
Philipp Briel

Philipps Herz schlägt seit seiner frühen Kindheit für die gesamte Welt der Videospiele. Außerdem ist er ein absoluter Serienjunkie, bekennender Metal-Head und frischgebackener Familienvater.

Vorheriger ArtikelNeues Gameplay-Video zu Gravel: Franciacorta Speed Cross
Nächster ArtikelÜber 16 Millionen Deutsche schauen Let's Plays