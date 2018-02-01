ARMS Update 5.1.0 veröffentlicht – Viele Änderungen

Nintendo hat das ARMS Update 5.1.0 für das Prügelspiel veröffentlicht, welches zahlreiche Änderungen und Neuerungen mit sich bringt. Neue Kämpfer bietet der Patch jedoch leider nicht.
Spieler können in einer Kunstgalerie mithilfe der Ingame-Währung neue Bilder freischalten oder, indem sie bestimmte Voraussetzungen erfüllen.
Die weiteren Neuerungen umfassen badges, Party Crash und einen brandneuen Turnier-Modus, in dem alle Kämpfer zur Verfügung stehen.
Die neuen Badges schaltet ihr frei, wenn zwei bestimmte Kämpfer in der Arena aufeinandertreffen. Außerdem gibt es Badges, wenn ihr wiederholt mit demselben Arm angreift, sowie auf viele andere Wege, die die Entwickler nicht verraten haben.
ARMS Party Crash startet nächste Woche
Ein neuer ARMS Party-Crash wird nächste Woche starten. Das Thema lautet diesmal „Innovative Metal“ und dabei treten Springtron und Kid Cobra gegeneinander an.
Der ARMS Party-Crash ist vom 09. Februar bis 12. Februar verfügbar.
Hier nun die vollständigen Patchnotes zu ARMS Update 5.1.0
- Added new “Gallery” feature. Unlock amazing illustrations using in-game currency, or by fulfilling certain conditions.
- Added new badges.
- Added badges earned when certain pairs of fighters rack up battles together.
- Added badges earned by repeatedly using each ARM.
- And so many more!
- New additions to Party Crash.
- ARMS Labs have manufactured the ultimate version of Hedlok. It will appear only in Party Crash.
- ARMS Labs have thought up some new Bonus Periods. Look out for them!
- If a featured fighter is losing by more than 1000 points in the current lobby, the bonus for using them will increase from 1.5x to 2x. Time for some comebacks!
- Added “Tournament Mode.”
- A mode made for tournaments with all ARMS unlocked.
- When in Tournament Mode you will be unable to play other modes such as Grand Prix or Ranked Match, and you won’t receive badges or in-game currency. Records will also not be recorded.
- You can switch between Normal Mode and Tournament Mode on the Top Menu by holding in the R Stick and pressing L and R.
- Fixed an issue where Dr. Coyle’s extra ARMS would not fire correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Ramram would stop moving in mid-air.
- Fixed an issue in Skillshot, where the Tribolt would fail to return after punching.